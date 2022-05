SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A 2-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

The Sumter County Coroner says Baby Boy Isiah Barno was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

According to Highway Patrol, Barno was at the intersection of West Patricia Drive and Deacon Lane after 9 p.m., when he was hit.

Troopers are investigating this incident.