A’ja Wilson wins another Western Conference Player of the Week award

NEW YORK (May 31, 2022)—The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces’ center A’ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from May 23-29. It is Wilson’s 8th player of the week award, which is the most in franchise history.

Las Vegas ran its winning streak to six straight with a 2-0 week and wins over Los Angeles and Chicago.

The 2020 WNBA M’VP averaged 23.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while connecting on 52.9% of her field goal attempts for the week. She scored a game-high 24 points in just 19 minutes in Las Vegas’ 104-76 win over the Sparks. Wilson then scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high tying 16 rebounds on the road at Chicago.

The Aces are at home for three games this week beginning with a 6 pm PT tip at Michelob ULTRA Arena this evening vs. Connecticut on ESPN.