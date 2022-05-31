RCSD: 15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Richland Northeast HS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 15-year-old student faces several charges after bringing a loaded gun to school Tuesday. Authorities say the Richland Northeast High School student is charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a pistol under 18.

According to investigators, the School Resource Officer was notified through social media of a student having a gun. When the SRO approached the student about it, deputies say he admitted that he had a loaded pistol in his backpack.

Deputies say there is no evidence the student threatened any students or staff with the gun at this time.

The teen will be taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.