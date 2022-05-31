Richland School Board Two holds special meeting

Richland Co. , SC (WOLO) — The Richland Two School Board held a special called meeting Tuesday less than a week after Governor Henry McMaster said he planed to request an investigation into the behavior of the school board.

Instead of addressing the potential investigation Tuesday night’s meeting brought up issues about the school budget and excessive

teacher vacancies.

The conversation did get heated when members tried to decide on a vote for managing the school budget. Ultimately, board members say the main priority is the children.

Board members declined to take questions after Tuesday’s meeting.