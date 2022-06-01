Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge

Associated Press (AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket has been indicted by a grand jury on a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge that would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court. Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty.