CPD announces arrest made in connection with deadly stabbing on Wilkes Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man last month. Officers say they arrested 42-year-old Andra Goodwin Wednesday morning. He is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says 55-year-old Anthony D. Suber was killed in the incident that took place May 22 around 6 p.m.

According to police, Goodwin is accused of starting an argument and physical altercation with one of his acquaintances in the 100 block of Wilkes Road. After separating, authorities say Goodwin is accused of returning to the scene and stabbing the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.