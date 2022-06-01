Richland County looking for feedback on plans to improve parts of Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County residents have a chance to give feedback on planned improvements for parts of Bluff Road. The public meeting will be tomorrow from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church.

At this meeting, officials say they will discuss Phase 2 of the county’s Bluff Road Widening Project. County officials say this phase includes the installation of a traffic light at Bluff Road and Bluff Industrial Boulevard and resurfacing Bluff Road from National Guard Road and Berea Road to South Beltline Boulevard. Additionally, the phase includes making improvements as needed, such as turn lanes.

If you attend, you can review the project’s plans at your convenience and talk with Richland County transportation officials.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can submit feedback by calling 803-766-5605 or send a message to transportationpenny@richlandcountysc.gov.