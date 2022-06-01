Shane Beamer voices opinion on proposed scheduling changes

SEC coaches and administration are gathering in Destin, Florida this week to begin the spring 2022 meetings.

These meetings have addressed a variety of topics–future conference scheduling formats, NIL deals, and the integration of Texas and OU in the Southeastern Conference. The big topic being addressed is the future scheduling formats, and there are currently two models that are up for debate.

One model consists of implementing an eight game conference schedule in which each team has one permanent opponent and seven opponents that are rotated each year. The other model consists of a nine game conference schedule where each team has three permanent opponents each season, along with six rotated opponents. These models are being discussed between the SEC coaches and administration–as one of these scheduling models could be implemented in the 2025 season and beyond.

Gamecock Football head coach, Shane Beamer was one of the coaches asked about the new scheduling proposals that took place this week.

“We already face a challenging schedule year-in and year-out… but I look at it as a positive,” Beamer said. “Whether we’re playing nine conference games or eight, it’ll still be a challenge.”

The Gamecocks finished the 2021 season 7-6 with a bowl win over North Carolina. USC opens the 2022 season against Georgia State on September 3.