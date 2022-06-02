Experience Columbia SC re-launching Pimento Cheese Passport

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cheese lovers listen up! You have a chance to try the best pimento cheese Columbia has to offer.

On Thursday, Experience Columbia SC announced it is bringing back its popular Pimento Cheese Passport promotion. 17 restaurants will be featuring their finest dishes including the cheesy treat.

“Pimento cheese in Columbia dates back to 1912, when one of the first recipes was published in a local cookbook, and we feel honored to continue its legacy with the re-launch of the passport,” said Charlene Slaughter, APR, director of communications for Experience Columbia SC. “This passport includes a dozen returning locations from our debut pimento cheese passport in 2019, and five new spots for this year all found throughout our beautiful city. We encourage visitors and residents alike to experience pimento cheese in its best form – crafted alongside Southern favorites by restaurants in our backyard, but also to take a moment and appreciate our city’s scenery, arts, and rich history along the way!”

Once your download your passport, you can check in when you go to participating restaurants and order the featured dish with pimento cheese in order to get a digital stamp.

Those who visit the most participating restaurants will be eligible for prizes including mugs, t-shirts, and a $50 gift certificate. Officials say participants who visit five participating restaurants will get a Pimento Cheese Passport mug or pint glass, on an alternating basis. Participants who check in at 10 participating restaurants will receive a Pimento Cheese Passport t-shirt, and those who visit all 17 participating restaurants will get a mug, t-shirt and $50 gift certificate to their favorite participating restaurant.

Experience Columbia says participating restaurants include the following:

Bourbon

Café Strudel, Lexington

Café Strudel, West Columbia

DiPrato’s Delicatessen

Good Life Café

Midwood Smokehouse

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Café

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits

River Rat Brewery

Rockaway Athletic Club

Roy’s Grille

Spotted Salamander

Terra

The Root Cellar

Sandwich Depot

The War Mouth

The Whig

“We are thrilled to be a new stop in Columbia SC’s Pimento Cheese Passport,” said Chris Williams, chef at Roy’s Grille and a 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador. “It’s so exciting to recognize the creativity and quality of pimento cheese dishes available throughout Soda City.”

To download your passport, visitpasses.experiencecolumbiasc.com/checkout/352/experience-columbia-sc/1924/experience-columbia-sc-exclusives/deal/3754/pimento-cheese-passport.