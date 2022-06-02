Former Gamecocks coach North Greenville to first World Series appearance

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — When Landon Powell first arrived as the head coach of the North Greenville Crusaders in the summer of 2014, he inherited a team that won eight games the previous season.

In the eight seasons since, the former Gamecock catcher has built North Greenville into one of the most dominant powerhouses of Division II baseball. The Crusaders won 50 games this past season, their most since becoming a Divsion II program, and have won 40 or more games in three of the past four years.

One thing was always missing: a trip to the College World Series. That changed this past weekend with a win over Columbus State in the Super Regional to reach the World Series for the first time in program history.

Playing for national titles is familiar territory for Powell and the other former Gamecock players on his staff. Now that championship mentality is ingrained in the DNA of this North Greenville program as the Crusaders hope to bring another national championship back home to the Palmetto State.