Investigation into allegations against Sumter County Sheriff ends citing insufficient evidence

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office addressed allegations made against Sheriff Anthony Dennis. The investigation ended after multiple agencies concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

Investigators say Dennis was accused by a former female lieutenant of sexual misconduct for incidents in 1997 and 2004. The allegations surfaced in January in a Post and Courier report, but his attorney says those allegations are meritless.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office declined to further comment on the allegations.

Categories: Local News, Sumter
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts