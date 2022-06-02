Investigation into allegations against Sumter County Sheriff ends citing insufficient evidence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office addressed allegations made against Sheriff Anthony Dennis. The investigation ended after multiple agencies concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

Investigators say Dennis was accused by a former female lieutenant of sexual misconduct for incidents in 1997 and 2004. The allegations surfaced in January in a Post and Courier report, but his attorney says those allegations are meritless.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office declined to further comment on the allegations.