ABC’s of Education: R2I2 wins an electric bus

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — It’s been a year in the making, but one group of students from Richland County’s Institute of Innovation used their power to get the school an electric bus worth 300 thousand dollars.

Students learned of an essay contest from their Engineer Instructor, Kirsten Bullington who told them, if they won they could get the school rolling toward a more green future.

Well, those students decided to do just that. They not only entered the contest, but that three page essay won them an all electric school bus worth $30 thousand dollars, but the benefits they say are priceless when it comes navigating the road to a more energy sustainable future.

According to data collected by the students and offered in their essay detailing why having a battery powered bus in their fleet would help the facility, they say the new mode of transportation would help cut costs, lower the exposure to diesel exhaust for students with pre-existing conditions like asthma and bronchitis, but would also serve as an mobile advertising campaign.

Dylan Purday, a student who has since graduated, but was on hand for the unveiling of the new bus says he and his fellow classmates expressed the need to encourage others, who might see the bus while it’s transporting elementary, middle and high school students to also get on board with reducing our carbon footprint.

“It effecting us, our carbon footprint. It’s 2022, we need to push for more green initiatives and starting with us people will see we’re pushing for it, and it will help them decide they should go green too.”

Instructor Bullington says the contest fit in line with what one of her classes was learning. After finding out the students she encouraged one the bus she was not only proud of them, but tells me, “I teach amazing students, I have the best job in the world.”