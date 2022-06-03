Group disturbance at DJJ leads to two being taken to the hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a group disturbance at its facility on Braod River Road Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the disturbance was brought under control within 15 minutes, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investiagate.

According to officials with the Department of Juvenile Justice, one of the juveniles taken to the hospital was released shortly after, while the other was kept overnight for observation of a possible discussion. Authorities say no other major injuries were reported, and there was no property damage.