$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Check your tickets! One person playing the Powerball in Columbia has won $50,000.

Officials say the winning ticket was sold at the Food Lion located at 2900 Leesburg Road on Saturday. Lottery officials say the winning ticket number is “14 – 16 – 36 – 52 – 60 Powerball: 16.”

Contestants have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. You can find more information at www.sceducationlottery.com.