COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can take home a new furry friend this week in honor of National Best Friends Day. Columbia Animal Services says all pet adoptions now through Saturday will be free.

All the dogs up for adoption can be found at Columbia Animal Services on 127 Humane Lane.

You can check out the pets available for adoption at www.petfinder.com/member/us/sc/columbia/city-of-columbia-animal-services.