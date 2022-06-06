COVID-19 vaccines and testing available in Columbia this month

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine have two chances this week. This Tuesday and Thursday, the City of Columbia will offer vaccinations and testing at Melrose Park on Fairview Road. The site is open from 1-5 p.m.

If you can’t make it this week, the city will offer additional events at parks throughout the city.

  • Tuesday, June 14
    • Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
  • Thursday, June 16
    • Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
  • Tuesday, June 21
    • Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
  • Thursday, June 23
    • Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
  • Tuesday, June 28
    • Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
  • Thursday, June 30
    • Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

For more information about COVID-19 testing locations near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

