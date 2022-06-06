COVID-19 vaccines and testing available in Columbia this month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine have two chances this week. This Tuesday and Thursday, the City of Columbia will offer vaccinations and testing at Melrose Park on Fairview Road. The site is open from 1-5 p.m.
If you can’t make it this week, the city will offer additional events at parks throughout the city.
- Tuesday, June 14
- Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Thursday, June 16
- Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Tuesday, June 21
- Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Thursday, June 23
- Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Tuesday, June 28
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Thursday, June 30
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
For more information about COVID-19 testing locations near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.