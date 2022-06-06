COVID-19 vaccines and testing available in Columbia this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine have two chances this week. This Tuesday and Thursday, the City of Columbia will offer vaccinations and testing at Melrose Park on Fairview Road. The site is open from 1-5 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be available at various City parks throughout the month of June. For additional information, visit https://t.co/7lenLOrMSf #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/VSRtGVhiwr — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) June 5, 2022

If you can’t make it this week, the city will offer additional events at parks throughout the city.

Tuesday, June 14 Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue

Thursday, June 16 Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue

Tuesday, June 21 Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Thursday, June 23 Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Tuesday, June 28 Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Thursday, June 30 Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



For more information about COVID-19 testing locations near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.