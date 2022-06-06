Former Clemson outfielder Dylan Brewer announces transfer to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first transfer domino has fallen at Clemson in the wake of Monte Lee’s departure from the program.

Former Tigers outfielder Dylan Brewer announced on social media Monday afternoon that he will transfer to play for Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks in 2023.

Proud and excited to be furthering my baseball and academic career @GamecockBasebll !! pic.twitter.com/ZGA7TvjGqH — Dylan Brewer🤘🏼 (@dbrewski3) June 6, 2022

Brewer, a redshirt junior from Latta, S.C., hit .208 with four homeruns and 24 runs driven in last season. He also led the team with seven stolen bases.

For his career, he started in 102 games across the past two-plus seasons at Clemson. Brewer hit .207 with 10 homeruns and 31 RBIs in 2021.

Both the Tigers and the Gamecocks missed the postseason this year, the first time both programs were left out of the tournament in the same year since 1973.

Clemson fired head coach Monte Lee after missing the playoffs in back-to-back years, while South Carolina retained Mark Kingston despite the Gamecocks posting a losing season for the first time since 1996.