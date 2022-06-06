Kershaw County Coroner: Passenger dies after car accident in Liberty Hill area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County Coroner David West says a passenger in a single vehicle accident in the Liberty Hill area has died. Authorities say the accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 97 and Champion Road.

According to investigators, the passenger was taken to Prisma Health Richland where she was pronounced dead. The coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old Stephanie Houston, from the Fort Lawn area in Chester County.

Officials say she was wearing a seat belt.