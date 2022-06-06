Largest Organism on Earth Discovered – It’s HUGE!

John Farley,

Scientists have discovered the largest living organism on earth.  It’s estimated to be roughly 5000 years old.  It’s a single plant that’s growing on the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Australia.  So how big is it?  77 square miles!!  That’s almost exactly the size of Lake Murray.  You can read all about it here:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/scientists-just-found-the-largest-organism-ever-at-the-bottom-of-the-ocean/ar-AAY0CWI?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=adcab12581524e8bad5a33cdc7c2eb5c

