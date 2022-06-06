Orangeburg County man charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, an Orangeburg County man is accused of not reporting over $1 million in sales from 2019-2021. Authorities say 31-year-old David Cortez Marshall is charged with three counts of tax evasion.

Investigators say Marshall operated Level 8 Communications, and he failed to report 1.1 million in sales for his company. Officials say he did collect $74,416 in sales tax during the time period, but did not remit taxes to SCDOR through “misrepresentation and shell companies.”

According to officials, Marshall used several bank accounts in order to conceal his activities.