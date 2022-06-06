SCHP: Multi-vehicle collision on SC 121 in Newberry County leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities say one man is dead after a collision on South Carolina 121 in Newberry County. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the collision took place Saturday around 7:18 p.m. on South Carolina 121 near Sulphur Springs Road.

According to troopers, a 2006 Mazda 3 and 2016 Ford F-150 were both traveling south on SC 121 while a 2017 Kia Sportage was traveling north. Investigators say the Kia went left of center, causing the Mazda to go off the right side of the road and get side swiped by the Kia. Authorities say the Kia then struck the Ford F-150 head on, and the Ford caught on fire.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford is deceased, but the truck’s 16-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the driver who died as 53-year-old David Barker, of Lexington.