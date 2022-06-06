SLED: Family of Gloria Satterfield gives permission to exhume body of Murdaugh housekeeper

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the family of Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper who died in 2018 has given them permission to exhume her body. They are investigating Gloria Satterfield’s death, after she died from a fall at Murdaugh’s home.

Last week, a court approved a $4.3 million judgement for Satterfield’s estate. The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Murdaugh.

SLED says Murdaugh is accused of misappropriating settlement funds. He’s currently in jail on numerous charges.