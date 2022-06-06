Superintendent Molly Spearman announces endorsement for her replacement

IMG 3242 Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman endorses Kathy Maness. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This morning, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced her endorsement in the upcoming race to replace her in 2023. Spearman threw her support behind Kathy Maness, one of six Republican candidates vying for the spot in next week’s primary.

Spearman says Maness has the qualities necessary to succeed in the role of superintendent.

In addition to the seven republican candidates in the running, three democrats are seeking the position.

The primary election takes place next Tuesday, June 14. Early voting is already underway.