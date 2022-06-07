Eight Gamecocks Garner Nine Pre-Season All-SEC Slots from Athlon Sports

Eight South Carolina Gamecocks garnered nine spots on the four 2022 pre-season All-SEC teams as selected by Athlon Sports.

Cornerback Cam Smith is the lone Gamecock listed on the pre-season first-team All-SEC unit, according to Athlon Sports. Wide receiver Josh Vann and tight end Jaheim Bell garnered second-team honors. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and kick returner Juju McDowell represented South Carolina on the third team. The fourth team unit had Vann listed as a punt returner, along with all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner , offensive lineman Jovaughn Gywn and punter Kai Kroeger .

Athlon Sports bases its selections on how players will perform in 2022. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2022 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for ’22, according to Athlon.

The complete pre-season All-SEC football teams can be found here.

The Gamecocks, under second-year head coach Shane Beamer , will open the 2022 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they host the Georgia State Panthers. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be streamed live on ESPN+/SECN+.