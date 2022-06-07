Fireflies down Greenjackets behind Jensen’s big night at the plate

COLUMBIA, SC – Carter Jensen led the bats with two doubles and a homer in Columbia’s 8-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park Tuesday night.

The Fireflies (18-37) got the scoring started early Tuesday evening. After River Town placed a lead-off single into right field, Carter Jensen brought him home with a one out two-bagger off Kris Anglin (L, 3-3) that broke the scoreless tie. After Guillermo Quintana singled and Darryl Collins walked, the table was set for Omar Hernandez who singled up the gut to score a pair and put the Fireflies in front 3-0 before the end of the first frame.

The night wasn’t over for Jensen or for the Fireflies offense. Jensen rocked his sixth homer of the season, one hopping the ball out of the stadium to score Town and put the Fireflies in front 5-0. The designated hitter closed things out with an RBI double in the top of the fifth that paced Columbia up 6-3. Jensen tied a career-best four RBI with his performance.

The offense finished things out after Gary Camarillo reached on a fielding error that scored both Quintana and Collins.

Shane Panzini was able to turn in another stellar start. The Royals’ 2021 fourth round pick spun four frames, fanning three batters and allowing only a single run.

Columbia only had to use two pitchers against the GreenJackets (27-25), as Heribert Garcia (W, 5-2) rebounded following allowing two runs and three baserunners before recording an out. He was able to get the final 15 outs of the game, including five strikeouts to earn the win.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (3-4, 4.40 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and Augusta counters with RHP Luis Vargas (0-3, 4.34 ERA).