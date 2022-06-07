Renewable Energy Leads to 40% Savings in Portugal & Spain

Lots of folks still believe the narrative that renewable energy (wind, solar, etc.) is more expensive than conventional ways of generating electricity (burning coal, natural gas, etc.). That may have been true a decade ago, but it’s not true anymore. Renewable energy is now cheaper – not to mention much better for us and the environment. Portugal and Spain have been adding lots of renewable energy to their grid over the past decade and it’s paying huge dividends. They are now cutting the utility bill for their citizens by 40%. The whole story is here:

