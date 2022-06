U.S. on pace for record number of mass shootings in 2022

CNN– Data from the non-profit group ‘The Gun Violence Archive’ indicates the United States is on pace to have more mass shootings this year than ever before. At least 246 mass shootings, of which four or more people were shot, have been reported through June 5, which is the same amount through june fifth of last year.

That means the violence is on track to match or surpass 2021’s total, which was the most on record.