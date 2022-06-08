Study finds prescription cannabis products with higher THC levels may help ease chronic pain

CNN– Prescription cannabis products with higher THC to CBD levels may help ease chronic pain, according to a new study. Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come with some worrisome side effects, including dizziness and sedation.

THC is the chemical compound in the marijuana plant that makes you high. CBD is the second most prevalent active chemical in cannabis, but it does not make you high. Both have been associated with pain relief.

The study found no benefits from taking over-the-counter products that contain only THC or CBD extracts.