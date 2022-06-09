Gamecocks pick up commitment from Pac-12 transfer pitcher

The Gamecocks got a commitment Thursday evening from one former pitcher in the Pac-12.

Nick Proctor, from the University of California at Berkeley, announced his commitment to South Carolina through a post on social media.

The senior pitcher made 26 appearances for the Golden Bears in 2022, striking out 48 batters in 30.2 innings pitched. He was used mainly out of the bullpen, tallying a season-high 3.0 innings pitched against Oregon State on May 26, the Golden Bears’ last game of the season.

Proctor is a welcome addition to the Gamecocks’ bullpen, after finishing the season with a 5.41 ERA.

I am excited to announce that I will grad transferring to South Carolina to play baseball and pursue a masters in Sports Management. #gococks pic.twitter.com/vlp8TmL7Kl — nick proctor (@nickproctor10) June 9, 2022