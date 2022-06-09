SCDOT’s hurricane evacuation lane reversal drill starts today

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is participating in a statewide hurricane evacuation lane reversal drill today.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., no lanes will be closed during the drill.

SCDOT says it will rehearse placing traffic control devices along portions of I-26 between Columbia and Charleston, U-S Highways 21, 278 and 501.

Drivers are encouraged to know their evacuation routes ahead of an actual evacuation.

You can visit SCDOT’s 511 traveler information website and click “Evacuation Resources” to find your evacuation route.