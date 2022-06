Giants cut Columbia native, former Gamecock

One former Gamecock and Richland Northeast grad was cut by the New York Giants.

Linebacker TJ Brunson was waived Friday, according to the team. Brunson, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round back in 2020 and appeared in five games as a rookie, recording three tackles.

He missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered during the Giants’ first preseason game.

Brunson played all four years at South Carolina.

We have signed WR Keelan Doss and waived T.J. Brunson pic.twitter.com/hlA8uHrZty — New York Giants (@Giants) June 10, 2022