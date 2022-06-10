LCSD: Three individuals from Florida charged with trafficking cocaine after drug bust

MARTINEZ, JUAN ARTURO Juan Arturo Martinez Image: Lexington County Detention Center

ANDREWS, RKENNED AUGUSTINE Rkenneo Augustine Andrews Image: Lexington County Detention Center

ZAPATA, CARMEN LIZETH Carmen Lizeth Zapata Antunez Image: Lexington County Detention Center

PHOTO OF BUST Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a drug bust led to the arrest of three individuals from Florida.

“Narcotics agents got a tip about drug activity in the area of County Town Dr.,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents executed a search warrants and seized approximately 4,000 grams of cocaine and two handguns.”

Deputies say 44–year-old Juan Arturo Martinez and 35-year-old Rkenneo Augustine Andrews are both charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol. Additionally, authorities say 37-year-old Carmen Lizeth Zapata Antunez is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They were all booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.