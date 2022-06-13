Driver dies after overnight collision on I-26 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after an overnight collision on I-26.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on I-26 West at mile marker 147.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2016 Jeep Patriot stopped on the road with the lights off and was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer.

The Jeep driver died on scene while the tractor-trailer driver wasn’t hurt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Highway Patrol is investigating.