Family of woman shot and killed in Columbia last week release balloons to honor her life

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family and friends of a woman who was fatally shot last week came together for a balloon release to honor her life.

Last Tuesday, Columbia police say Jasmine Gantt was at a home on Spalding Avenue, where she was arguing with a male acquaintance when the shooting occurred. Police say they detained the male at the scene and brought him to headquarters for questioning before he was released.

Gantt’s family say they want to raise awareness on domestic violence.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.