Flooding temporarily shuts down Yellowstone National Park

CNN– All entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to severe flooding. Unprecedented rainfall has resulted in record-setting flood levels. Other hazards, including rockslides and mud-slides, are also making it unsafe for travel.

The northern section was hit especially hard, and visitors in that part of the park are being evacuated. Crews will soon start to assess the damage, but preliminary reports show numerous roadways are washed out or blanketed with mud and rocks. Multiple bridges may also be affected by the storms.

The situation will likely get worse before it gets better, as more rainfall is forecast over the next few days.