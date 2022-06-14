Shane Beamer announces start date for Gamecocks fall camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fall camp ahead of Shane Beamer’s second season as the head coach at South Carolina officially has its start date.

Beamer announced Tuesday night at the “Welcome Home” tour stop in Myrtle Beach, that the Gamecocks will hit the field bright and early on Aug. 5 to start the 2022 preseason.

It will be the first of the team’s 25 fall practices leading up to its week one showdown against Georgia State at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 4.

The Gamecocks exceeded expectations in Beamer’s first season, posting a 6-6 record in the regular season and capturing the program’s first bowl win since 2018 with a dominant win over UNC in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.