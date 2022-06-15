Cam Smith Named Preseason Second-Team All-American

University of South Carolina junior cornerback Cam Smith was named a 2022 second-team preseason All-American and a first-team preseason All-SEC performer, as selected by Phil Steele, it was announced today. Smith was one of eight Gamecocks named to Steele’s All-SEC units.

In addition to Smith earning first-team All-SEC accolades, the popular national media outlet tabbed Gamecock wide receiver Josh Vann and offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum as second team All-SEC selections. Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens were named to the All-SEC third team, while tight end Austin Stogner, defensive end Jordan Burch and kick returner Juju McDowell earned spots on Steele’s preseason All-SEC fourth team unit.

The Gamecocks, under second-year head coach Shane Beamer , will open the 2022 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they host the Georgia State Panthers. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be streamed live on ESPN+/SECN+.