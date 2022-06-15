DSS comes together with community partners to recognize Elder Abuse Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday is Elder Abuse Awareness Day in South Carolina, and residents painted the town purple this morning to raise awareness. Community partners worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Social Services to recognize Elder Abuse Awareness Day in the Palmetto State, where residents are encouraged to wear purple.

“Elder abuse can have several physical and emotional effects on an older adult,” said Connie Munn, Director of the South Carolina Department on Aging. “The victims are many times fearful and anxious about self-reporting due to problems with trust. The South Carolina Department on Aging is committed to fighting elder abuse by utilizing a three-pronged approach by providing education on elder rights protection, providing nutrition services and an array of social supports, and providing advocacy and information to help deter elder abuse in both the community and long term care settings. ”

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Social Services say days like today help bring change to the state’s most vulnerable population.

“We all deserve to lead a happy and healthy life free from abuse as we age, but our seniors are mistreated more often than we think. This day is a chance for all of us to come together to bring awareness to this problem to create change for our most vulnerable population,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “The National Center on Elder Abuse estimates that 1 in 10 Americans age 60+ have experienced some form of abuse.”

Wednesday morning, officials held a walk to recognize the day.

To learn more or to report suspected abuse or neglect, visit dss.sc.gov/adult-protection/adult-protective-services.