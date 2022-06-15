Former Gamecock QB Phil Petty to join Gray Collegiate’s coaching staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The defending 2A state champions are adding a former Gamecock to their coaching staff.

The Gray Collegiate War Eagles will bring in former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty to serve as the team’s co-offensive coordinator this upcoming season.

Petty played for the Gamecocks from 1998-2001, leading the team to Outback Bowl wins over Ohio State in 2001 and 2002 as the starting quarterback.

He finished his career at South Carolina with 5,656 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 40 games.

Petty will reunite with head coach and former teammate Adam Holmes at Gray Collegiate, who was South Carolina’s long snapper from 1998-2001.

The War Eagles are coming off the best season in program history, with a 14-1 record and the school’s first football state championship.