Cunningham speaks out just hours after Democratic governor primary win

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham, now the nominee for South Carolina Governor, will face off against republican Governor Henry McMaster who has held the title for the past 6 years.

But for Cunningham who beat out four other Democratic candidates, the November Gubernatorial race is not about dividing party lines. During an exclusive one on one interview with our sister station WCIV in Charleston, South Carolina, Cunningham said in part.

” McMaster has been a politician longer than I have been alive, literally. Over 40 years, and what this race is about is not “D” verses “R, or left verses right, this about old verses new. This race is about the past verses the future.”

Cunningham says he has come to the table with new ideas he is excited to take across the state of South Carolina. He also expressed how proud he is of the support he has been able garner in the Palmetto state and says he believes the people of South Carolina are ready for a change.

Cunningham discussed some the biggest issues he says are on the minds of most South Carolinians including inflation, healthcare, retaining teachers, suspending the gas tax to give drivers some relief at the pump. He also dives into the push to find new ways to bring money into the state including legalizing marijuana, and sports betting.

See the full interview as Cunningham sits down with ABC 4’s Natalie Spala as he talks about plans for the next race. The Gubernatorial race will be held Tuesday November 8, 2022.