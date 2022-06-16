Officials provide update on water taste and odor issue impacting Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Water issued an update on the water taste and odor issue at its Canal Water Treatment Plant that has affected some customers.

Officials say the taste and odor, which is harmless, is caused by geosmin, which is produced from algae in the water and is naturally occurring. Officials say Columbia Water took actions such as increasing the plant’s capacity to add activated carbon as well as adding copper sulfate, with the approval of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Columbia Water says these efforts, along with help recent rains, have brought down the geosmin in processed water below sensory detection levels, which is considered five parts per trillion.

The chart below from Columbia Water shows the current trend of geosmin levels in raw water entering the Canal Water Treatment Plant compared to the treated water that leaves the plant.

For more information, visit columbiascwater.net/geosmin-and-mib/.