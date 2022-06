Amazon announces 2022 Prime Days

CNN– If you’re ready to shop for some good deals, Amazon Prime Days are July 12 and 13. The company announced the dates Thursday, saying the big sale will kick off at 3 a.m. and run for 48 hours in multiple countries.

You’ll be able to save on electronics, toys, things for the house, clothes and a ton of other stuff. It’s a big deal for deal hunters, and Amazon says it’s a way to build loyalty with folks who have Prime and get new people to sign up.