The Arctic (the area around the north pole) is warming a lot, way too much. And that’s not good news for us. The Arctic is often referred to as “the refrigerator” of the northern hemisphere, and it’s heating up a lot because of us. You can read about it here. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jun/15/new-data-reveals-extraordinary-global-heating-in-the-arctic