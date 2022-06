Midlands Mugshots- June 16

INMATE HELD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY TRAFFIC / DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, IMPROPER LANE, OR UNSAFELY SHIFTING LANES TRAFFIC / UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE FEE VIOLATION, 1ST OFFENSE POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TRAFFIC / OPERATING OR PERMITTING OPERATION OF VEHICLE WHICH IS NOT REGISTERED AND LICENSED.-NEWBERRY CO.