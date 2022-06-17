T-Mobile to help customers pay for gas this summer

CNN– T-Mobile is offering some help to pay for gas this summer. The wireless carrier is taking 25 cents off a gallon for its customers at Shell stations.

This will likely be attractive to people hitting the road for vacation as Friday’s national average for gas is $5, according to AAA.

T-Mobile also has perks for those making a getaway by plane. It’s handing out free streaming and connectivity on flights.

These offers are scheduled to start June 21.