Global Temperatures Over the Past 2000 Years

Yes the planet is warming – a lot. Look at the warming over the past 150 years. That warming is caused buy us digging and burning fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas, etc.). When we burn these fuels, heat-trapping gases are released into the air. The concentration of these heat-trapping gases has gone up 50% in the last 150 years. That’s why the globe is warming. And you may wonder how scientists get accurate temperature records going back that far. There is lots of temperature information in what are called proxy data sets – things like tree rings, coral, sediment in lake beds, etc.