19/22

RYNO, KELLY MARIE

DRUGS/MANUF, POSS. OTHER SUB. IN SCH. I, II, III OR FLZM 3RD DRUGS/POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR TRAFFIC / OPERATING VEHICLE IN UNSAFE MECHANICAL CONDITION TRAFFIC / DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE - 1ST OFFENSE MUNICIPAL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-LEXINGTON CO.