AAA predicting record number of drivers traveling for Independence Day

CNN– AAA is predicting a record number of July 4th drivers, despite gas prices hitting a record earlier this month. The group predicts 42 million Americans, more than ever before, will take a road trip of 50 miles or more.

The national average cost per gallon of gas on Monday stood at$.98. That’s just pennies off the high of $5.02 reached a week earlier.

While AAA says travel demand is “not tapering off” despite the higher expenses, fewer Americans will be flying to their destinations, only about 7%, due to spikes in airfare. The cost for a plane ticket is reportedly about 14% more expensive than it was last year.