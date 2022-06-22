AG Wilson joins letter urging lawmakers to protect kids from THC products designed to look like popular snack items

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Attorney General Alan Wilson says he joined a bipartisan letter that urges Congress to help protect kids from copycat THC edible products designed to look like popular snacks. The attorney general says these products have increased accidental THC consumption in kids.

Between January 1, 2021-May 31, 2022, the National Poison Control Centers says it received 10,448 single substance exposure cases that only involved edible THC products. Of theses cases, officials say 77% involved patients 19-years-old and younger.

According to authorities, the copycat products can be easily mistaken for popular snacks such as Oreo cookies, Doritos, Cheetos, NERDs and more.

“Regardless of how you feel about marijuana and its legalization, I think everyone agrees that we need to protect our children from being exposed to THC,” Attorney General Wilson said. “The packaging and names of these copycat products make them very attractive to children, and therefore very dangerous.”

The group is calling on Congress to enact legislation authorizing trademark holders or trusted consumer packaged goods to hold those marketing copycat THC edibles accountable.

22 other attorneys general signed the letter as well.