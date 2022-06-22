Former Gamecock pitcher Brannon Jordan talks first season in minor leagues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Making the jump from college to the pros can be a grind, but the Gamecocks who make it to the minors feel ready for the challenge.

ABC Columbia Sports caught up with former South Carolina pitcher Brannon Jordan as he works through his first professional season in the minors.

A mainstay of the Gamecock rotations in 2020 and 2021, Jordan was drafted in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He’s currently playing for the Low-A Carolina Mudcats, and has a 3.89 ERA and 9 strikeouts in 41.2 innings across 14 appearances so far this season.